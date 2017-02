In the new clip for AlunaGeorge‘s “Not Above Love,” lead singer Aluna Francis works to extricate herself from a relationship with a man who “keep[s] robbing [her] heart like a bank.”

The video opens after Francis has left her lover behind.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch AlunaGeorge Dodge Heartache in ‘Not Above Love’ Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone