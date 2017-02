Actor-musician Ansel Elgort found himself gleaning inspiration from American Psycho and Michael Jackson for the dark, sexy “Thief” video, directed by his brother Warren.

Elgort, best known for roles in The Divergent Series and The Fault in our Stars, dances and sings in between scenes of seducing his on- and off-screen love

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Ansel Elgort’s ‘American Psycho’-Inspired ‘Thief’ Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone