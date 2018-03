Actress Toni Collette joins Arcade Fire in Money + Love, a 16-minute short film that serves as a two-in-one music video for “Put Your Money on Me” and “We Don’t Deserve Love.”Collette plays the head of a comically evil media company called Everything Now. At the start of the video, she informsThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Arcade Fire Wreck Casino in ‘Money + Love’ Short Film …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone