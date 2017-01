Arcade Fire unleash a dramatic version of 2004’s “Rebellion (Lies)” in a preview of their upcoming DVD/Blu-Ray documentary-concert set, The Reflektor Tapes / Live at Earls Court, out January 27th via Eagle Rock Entertainment. Frontman Win Butler leads the band through the pounding art-rock

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Arcade Fire’s Cathartic Live ‘Rebellion’ From New DVD Set

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone