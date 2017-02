Budding pop star Bebe Rexha spliced her latest single, ‘I Got You,” with Destiny’s Child’s 1999 classic “Say My Name” during a performance on The Late Late Show Wednesday.

With

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Bebe Rexha’s Clever Destiny’s Child Mash-Up on ‘Corden’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone