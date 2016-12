Earlier this month, Bon Iver performed a series of ten shows in New York City to promote his latest album, 22, a Million. One of these was filmed by NPR, and the 66-minute video of the concert was made available to stream in its entirety.

The Wisconsin-native focused on his new material during

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Bon Iver’s Epic ’22, a Million’ Concert in Brooklyn

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone