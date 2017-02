Virginia rapper D.R.A.M. is on a quest for love with his puppet doppelgänger in the new video for “Cute.”

The clip opens with D.R.A.M. browsing the shelves at a toy store and discovering a puppet that looks just like him. He immediately hits the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch D.R.A.M.’s Puppet Likeness Find Love in Quirky ‘Cute’ Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone