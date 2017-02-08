Danny Brown and his go-to producer Paul White reteam for their off-the-wall new video “Accelerator,” a track off White’s upcoming EP of the same name.

In the video, a man (played by UK The Office alum Ewen MacIntosh) desperately chases after his escaped floating brain and bloody stem, which has vacated from his body without explanation.

The brain,

