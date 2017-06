David Byrne is a huge fan of Whitney Houston. Specifically, the late singer’s 1987 mega hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” And on Thursday, June 1, the Talking Heads co-founder led a rousing karaoke rendition of the song at a variety show celebrating a new edition of his 2012 book How Music Works.

The show, held at New York City’s Town Hall, was announced early last month, and

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch David …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone