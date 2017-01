Diddy and French Montana rollick on a private plane in the drunken, celebratory new clip for “Can’t Feel My Face.” “Got me mixin’ pills and liquor,” Montana raps. “I can’t feel my face.”

The beat for the new single is fierce but unhurried, like a heavyweight boxer who knows

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Diddy, French Montana in Triumphant ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone