The Flaming Lips create a disturbing, psychedelic atmosphere on the new “Nidgy Nie (Never No)” video. Singer Wayne Coyne dances in a winter coat as his bandmates perform under a layer of plastic.

“Nidgy Nie” is a synth-fueled instrumental from the band’s newly released

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Flaming Lips’ Unsettling ‘Nidgy Nie’ Video

