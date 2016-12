Future‘s name may imply things to come, but for his new “Buy Love” video he’s looking to the past. In the retro-styled clip, the rapper goes old school for the sound and the visuals.

Directed by Aaron Klisman, the clip opens as if a VCR tape, with its white tracking lines and grainy look, is

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Future’s New Retro-Inspired ‘Buy Love’ Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone