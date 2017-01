On Martin Luther King Jr. day, Green Day honored the civil rights leader as well as criticized President-elect Donald Trump in their new lyric video for “Troubled Times,” a track off their recent Revolution Radio.

“Today we celebrate love and compassion more than ever,” Billie Joe

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Green Day’s Trump-Trashing ‘Troubled Times’ Lyric Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone