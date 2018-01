James Blake’s new song “If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead” is the British singer’s first new original track in two years.Returning to the avant-garde, electronic spirit of his earlier work, Blake’s inimitable voice acts as the song’s main instrument as his vocals are chopped, distorted and manipulatedThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch James Blake’s Hypnotic ‘If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead’ Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone