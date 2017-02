James Corden held his own following up Adele at the start of the 2017 Grammy Awards, blending a rapped intro with staged pratfalls. This is the Late Late Show host’s first year hosting the award show.

Corden entered the stage through the staircase,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch James Corden Fall Down Stairs, Rap at 2017 Grammys

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone