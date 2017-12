Jay-Z capped his stellar 2017 with the new video for “Family Feud,” co-starring the rapper’s wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy. Following its teaser Thursday, Jay-Z dropped the visual as a Tidal exclusive Friday at 4:44 p.m.This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Jay-Z Confess Sins to Beyonce in ‘Family Feud’ Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone