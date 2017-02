Jidenna is broke but “fresh as hell” in his new video for “The Let Out.” The singer-rapper hops in his clunky Honda Civic and cruises to a nightclub where the party is in the parking lot. “Heard the shit was jumpin’ like the wall that border Mexico,” he sings over a booming trap beat.

“The Let Out” features guest spots by producer

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Jidenna Crash Nightclub Parking Lot in ‘The …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone