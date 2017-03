Kendrick Lamar has unveiled the video for new song “Humble,” which was produced by Mike Will Made-It. It’s the second track he’s released in less than a week.

Directed by Dave Meyers and the Little Homies, the visual is richly filled with symbolism, contrasting ostentatious scenes against his pleas on

Via:: Rolling Stone