Kesha showed her support for the #MeToo movement as she performed “Praying” on the Grammy stage. Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day joined Kesha to sing her hit comeback song.Janelle Monae introduced the performance with a nod to the Time’s Up movement that launched aroundThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Kesha’s Emotional, Star-Studded Delivery of ‘Praying’ of Grammys 2018 …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone