Rolling Stone cover stars, Migos, become martial arts masters in the Kung Fu-styled “Stir Fry” video. The Georgia rap trio open the clip gambling with producer, Pharrell, in the back room of a restaurant in Hong Kong. Suddenly, a severed hand is thrownThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Migos Become Kung Fu Masters in Gritty ‘Stir Fry’ Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone