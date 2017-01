Migos venture into the mountains for some business and pleasure in the outlandish new video for their latest single, “T-Shirt.”

The Daps-directed clip begins with a sequence like an alternate universe The Revenant: The three Atlanta MCs trek into the wilderness to meet a grizzly

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Migos Head to the Mountains for New ‘T-Shirt’ Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone