Miley Cyrus partnered with her Voice protege Brooke Simpson for a bombastic rendition of “Wrecking Ball” during the first episode of the competition’s two-part season finale Monday.Cyrus and Simpson spent the performanceThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Miley Cyrus’ Forceful ‘Wrecking Ball’ Duet With Brooke Simpson …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone