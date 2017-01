Moby and the Void Pacific Choir unveiled a shocking new video for their anthemic track, “Erupt and Matter,” the day before Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

In the video, Moby and the post-punk group sing amid a montage of political unrest. Footage of

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Moby’s New Political, Punk Video for ‘Erupt and Matter’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone