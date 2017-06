Mogwai released a haunting, apocalyptic video for “Coolverine,” the lead single from their upcoming LP Every Country’s Sun.

Hand Held Cine Club directed the slow-motion, black-and-white clip, which alternates between one man’s enraged screaming

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Mogwai’s Apocalyptic, Slow-Motion ‘Coolverine’ Video

Via:: Rolling Stone