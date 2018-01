Nas has shared the new trailer for the upcoming PBS concert film that teamed the Illmatic rapper with the National Symphony Orchestra for a unique performance.Great Performances — Nas Live From the Kennedy Center: Classical Hip-Hop finds the rapper performing his 1994 masterpiece at the venerableThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Nas Perform ‘Illmatic’ With Orchestra in PBS Concert Film Trailer …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone