Lil Jon explores a surreal, hedonistic landscape in the animated video for “Alive,” featuring 2 Chainz and Migos’ Offset.The clip opens with a digital Lil Jon reclining in bed with nude models and slipping inside a champagne bottle. Later, a miniature Offset walks around on top of naked women as cars warp around his faceThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Offset’s Avatar Walk on Giant, Nude Women in New Lil Jon Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone