Parquet Courts parade through a Mardi Gras celebration in the new video for “Wide Awake,” the title track from their forthcoming record. In the video, the band wear matching purple suits, dip beignets into coffee, catch Mardi Gras beads and dance with Elvis impersonators. The song revealsThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Parquet Courts Storm New Orleans in ‘Wide Awake’ Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone