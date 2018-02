Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon teamed for a shot-for-shot recreation of Go West’s “King of Wishful Thinking” music video on Friday’s Tonight Show.It’s become tradition for the Ant-Man actor and the late-night host to remakeThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon Remake Go West’s ‘King of Wishful Thinking’ Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone