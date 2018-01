P!nk performed a stirring version of orchestral ballad “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The pop singer stood stoically at center-stage, with a sign language interpreter unearthing a physical drama from the lyrics. The vocalist’s single “What About Us” was nominated for Best PopThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Pink Perform Dramatic ‘Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken’ at Grammys 2018 …read more

