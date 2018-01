Royal Blood performed a heavy version of single “I Only Lie When I Love You” on Tuesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden. The British hard rock duo performed the bluesy song with their stripped-back rhythm section attack. Mike Kerr added a distorted fuzz to his bass and drummer BenThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Royal Blood Perform Rousing ‘I Only Lie When I Love You’ on ‘Corden’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone