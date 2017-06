Sia has unveiled her powerful new “Free Me” video, which features Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore. The track will benefit the #endHIV campaign.

In the clip, which was directed by Blake Martin and features the choreography of Sia’s longtime collaborator Ryan

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Sia’s Emotional New ‘Free Me’ Video With Zoe Saldana

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone