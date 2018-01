Talib Kweli performed the remorseful new single “The One I Love” with help from a funk band and the Motown-signed soul singer BJ the Chicago Kid on The Late Show on Monday. The song appeared last November on Kweli’s Radio Silence album. “The One I Love” aims to explain away pastThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Talib Kweli’s Rueful Performance of ‘The One I Love’ on ‘Colbert’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone