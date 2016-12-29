Travis Scott and Canadian singer Nav enter a world of gritty excess in the captivating new video for “Beibs In the Trap.”

The RJ Sanchez-directed clip captures the song’s syrupy glisten and finds the pair prowling through a sharp-lit, smoke-filled warehouse packed women wearing all-white outfits with a futuristic tinge. Elsewhere, Scott and Nav stand by while a

