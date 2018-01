Troye Sivan gives a joyous preview of his upcoming album with new single “My My My!” Grant Singer — who has directed videos for Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Lorde and more — helmed the dreamy new clip.The upbeat, dance-y track gets an appropriateThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Troye Sivan’s Moody New ‘My, My, My!’ Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone