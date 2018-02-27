Vance Joy performs intimate renditions of two folky tracks, “Lay It on Me” and “We’re Going Home,” during his set for Rolling Stone’s “Take One” performance series. The Australian singer-songwriter strips down the songs that highlight his recently-issued LP, Nation of Two. He takes a similar approach on both tunes, moving from hushed crooning and fingerpicking intoThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Vance Joy’s Solo Acoustic ‘Rolling Stone’ Performance …read more

