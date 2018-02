Vic Mensa recently stopped by Rolling Stone’s headquarters for a stirring performance of “We Could Be Free,” as part of our Take One series.Accompanied by a pianist and a guitarist, Mensa taps into the emotion of the tune – which featured samples, beats and an cameo by Ty DollaThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Vic Mensa Perform Tender ‘We Could Be Free’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone