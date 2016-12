Yasiin Bey, the rapper formerly known as Mos Def, brought Slick Rick and Pharoahe Monch to the stage during his first farewell show at the Apollo Theater in New York on Wednesday evening.

Both cameos can

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Yasiin Bey Bring Slick Rick, Pharoahe Monch Onstage at Farewell Show

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone