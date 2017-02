Young Thug returned Friday from a six-month post-Jeffery hiatus with his surprise new video for “Safe.”

Produced by his go-to collaborator Wheezy, the Atlanta rapper opens up about the insecurities and paranoia that comes with success. “I spend more money on security than I make,” he says. “Just to be safe.”

The accompanying

