A 17-year-old boy who was “hours away from committing an atrocity” at a Justin Bieber concert in June 2017 has been sentenced to at least 11 years in custody after being convicted of plotting a terror attack at the Cardiff, Wales performance.Lloyd Gunton of Llantrisant, Wales was found guilty in November of planning the attack, which came in the aftermath of This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Welsh Teenager Receives Prison Sentence for Justin Bieber …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone