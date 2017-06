Let’s raise a toast to the late great Anita Pallenberg, queen of the underground, the Rolling Stones muse who gave the Glimmer Twins their glimmer lessons. Pallenberg, who died Tuesday night at the age of 73, wasn’t merely Keith Richards’ consort – she was a

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Why Anita Pallenberg, Rolling Stones Muse, Was Queen of the Underground

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone