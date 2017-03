Wilco announced an expanded tour itinerary for this summer, plotting several June dates ahead of their own Solid Sound Festival. Jeff Tweedy and company will perform in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

The fifth annual Solid Sound Festival is scheduled for June 23rd through the 25th at

