Join us at the Steamboat Job Fair on October 5th from 10am-5pm at The Bud Werner Memorial Library. The Steamboat Job Fair attracts job seekers from around Routt County as well as from the Denver area. This is a great opportunity to get your business in front of hundreds of qualified candidates.

For job seekers, meet employers and explore multiple job opportunities with some of the area’s best employers! Full Time, Part-Time, Seasonal, Year-Round, Benefits, Tips, Mornings, or Nights? What is important to you? Come meet employers that have what you are looking for!

This job fair will be a don’t miss for any business looking to hire as well as for any potential job seeker looking for a new career or just moving to the County!