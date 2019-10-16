Join us for the Putt n’ Pub Crawl 2019 November 8th from 5pm-10pm!

The Putt N’ Pub Crawl is a 5-hour putt putt tournament and pub crawl in downtown Steamboat. Teams of 4 will play a round/hole at 5 different bars downtown then turn in their scorecard at the after-party for the chance to win prizes, bar tabs, etc.

Each team is given a scorecard when they check into their first hole location that they are responsible for holding on to and submitting to our staff at each hole. Once the scorecard is submitted your team can enjoy a beverage or food while waiting for your team to be called.

Get more details and sign up your team here.