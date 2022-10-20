    Steamboat Athletes Workshop

    STOKED for winter?!?! Join Steamboat Athletes Workshop and local experts for an evening devoted to GEAR!

    Gear Panel: 6:30pm-7:30pm – Focusing on skis, boards, boots and bindings – What’s new this season, with tech, and what’s the evolution of gear.

    Showcase: 7:30pm-8:30pm – Check out a hand-picked selection from these locals. Ask the experts, and get the info you’re looking for in one location.
    Featuring: Ski Haus, Ski & Bike Kare, Switchback Sports, Hard Headed, plus Town Hall Outdoor Co. (Showcase only)

    Doors will open at 6:15pm and light refreshments will be available during the showcase.

    Where: MANIC Athletic
    1600 Mid Valley Dr.
    Steamboat Springs, CO
    (Next to Urgent Care)

    Price: Free

    Event Contact: Steamboat Athletes Workshop
    Britni Johnson
    [email protected]steamboatathletesworkshop.com

    Thank you Promotional Partners KFMU and MANIC Athletic!