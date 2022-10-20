STOKED for winter?!?! Join Steamboat Athletes Workshop and local experts for an evening devoted to GEAR!

Gear Panel: 6:30pm-7:30pm – Focusing on skis, boards, boots and bindings – What’s new this season, with tech, and what’s the evolution of gear.

Showcase: 7:30pm-8:30pm – Check out a hand-picked selection from these locals. Ask the experts, and get the info you’re looking for in one location.

Featuring: Ski Haus, Ski & Bike Kare, Switchback Sports, Hard Headed, plus Town Hall Outdoor Co. (Showcase only)

Doors will open at 6:15pm and light refreshments will be available during the showcase.

Where: MANIC Athletic

1600 Mid Valley Dr.

Steamboat Springs, CO

(Next to Urgent Care)

Price: Free

Event Contact: Steamboat Athletes Workshop

Britni Johnson

[email protected] steamboatathletesworkshop.com

Thank you Promotional Partners KFMU and MANIC Athletic!