2 early morning earthquakes rattle Glenwood Springs area

By John Stroud A map pinpoints the epicenter of two earthquakes north of Glenwood Springs on Tuesday morning. (courtesy USGS)GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A pair of earthquakes struck early Tuesday north of Glenwood Springs, waking residents and shaking homes.

The first quake, a magnitude 3.4, hit about 3:02 a.m. just over a mile north of Glenwood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazards Program reporting center website.

The second quake, a 3.6 magnitude, shook an area about 3.7 miles north of town at 4:13 a.m., according to the site.

“Walls shook for 3 seconds at 3 a.m. and then two more tremors about a half hour apart,” one Glenwood resident reported on Earthquake-Report.com.

“House was shaking enough my china was clinking. Second quake was stronger and woke up everybody who all came running out of the bedrooms,” another resident wrote.

Earthquakes of 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude are often felt but only cause minor damage. About 30,000 such quakes are reported worldwide each year, according to Geo.mtu.edu/UPSeis.

Small earthquakes are not uncommon in the mountainous region stretching from the Flat Tops north of Glenwood Springs to the west.

