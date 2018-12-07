$2,600 lost in scam that has targeted 2 Steamboat businesses

By Matt Stensland STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Spring police are warning residents about a holiday scam that is targeting local businesses.

Scammers are sending employees emails that appear to be sent from their supervisors. The disguised emails instruct the employee to purchase Walmart or iTune gift cards and email the pin numbers to another scammer.

“It’s business-related accounts,” Sgt. Jeff Wilson said. “It would be like a supervisor sending you something.”

Crime Stoppers

If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.

Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Wilson said two businesses have been targeted with a loss of $2,600.

“What money was lost hasn’t been covered by a financial institution,” Wilson said.

He suggested always confirming financial transactions before making them.

Police also want to remind people that the holiday season is a popular time for scams.

“If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is,” Wilson said. “Scammers use clever tricks to get people to let down their guard, and this activity seems to always increase around the holidays, so please be cautious.”

Police advise people to not send money, give out personal information or click on unknown links in response to unexpected requests. Legitimate companies typically do not ask for personal information.

There also have been other scams circulating in the community, including one targeting Yampa Valley Electric Association customers.

The scammer calls demanding payment, saying the person’s electric service will be disrupted.

Electric Association officials said they will only call people to remind them of a past-due balance.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today