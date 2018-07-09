4 new Colorado wildfires spark over holiday weekend; firefighters gain containment on blazes near Routt County

By Nicole Miller STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hot and windy weather throughout the weekend fueled the Divide Fire — the largest wildfire burning in Northwest Colorado — but firefighters made progress on containment Sunday, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire is about 32 miles north of Craig and has burned nearly 20,000 acres on BLM and private land, according to the release. About 70 firefighters are working the blaze and spent Sunday strengthening fire lines, which helped bring containment to 80 percent Monday.

The Thornburg (1,636 acres) and Skunk Creek (200 acres) fires continue to burn in Moffat County. Several additional small fires were reported Sunday in Rio Blanco County after a lightning storm moved through the area, according to the BLM.

In nearby Jackson County, firefighters have held the Chedsey Fire to 45 acres and increased containment to 75 percent. That blaze is burning in Routt National Forest about 13 miles northeast of Steamboat Springs. Firefighter safety is a concern because the fire is burning in an area thick with beetle-killed lodgepole pine trees. Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest spokesman Aaron Voos said crews hope to make additional progress on the fire this week.

Here in Routt County, West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a possible wildfire behind Black Mountain on Sunday afternoon. The crew searched for about six hours before determining a wellhead flare likely was mistaken for a wildfire, according to firefighter Cade Bangs.

There are currently no known fires burning in Routt County, where Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect.

Update on wildfires burning across Colorado

Spring Creek Fire

• Size: 107,627 acres

• Containment: 70 percent

• Location: 9 miles northeast of Ft. Garland

• Start date: June 27

• Cause: human

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5875/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/SpringCreekFire/

416 Fire

• Size: 54,129

• Containment: 50 percent

• Location: 13 miles north of Durango

• Start date: June 1

• Cause: unknown

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5822/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/416Fire/

Badger Creek Fire

• Size: 21,310 acres

• Containment: 90 percent

• Location: Snowy Range and Medicine Bow National Forests, Wyoming

• Start date: June 10

• Cause: under investigation

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5836/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/BadgerCreekFire/

Divide Fire

• Size: 19,955 acres

• Containment: 80 percent

• Location: 32 miles north of Craig

• Start date: June 29

• Cause: under investigation

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5897/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/DivideFire/

Weston Pass Fire

• Size: 13,019 acres

• Containment: 52 percent

• Location: 9 miles southwest of Fairplay

• Start date: June 28

• Cause: lightning

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5876/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/WestonPassFire/

Lake Christine Fire

• Size: 5,916 acres

• Containment: 31 percent

• Location: northwest of Basalt

Via:: Steamboat Today