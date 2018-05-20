After 4 years of state track experience, Steamboat’s Jon Ruehle isn’t finished running

By Joel Reichenberger LAKEWOOD — Running at the state track meet is still a thrill for Jon Ruehle, a senior at Steamboat Springs High School who participated in the Paralympic races each of the last years and for the last time on Friday.

It’s no longer a groundbreaking experience for him, however.

When Ruehle first toed the starting line at the state meet in 2015, he wasn’t exactly new to track. He began running when he was in junior high in Steamboat. Still, the state meet was a new experience and a part of a journey that had helped him socially as he progressed into high school.

Born prematurely and given a 50 percent chance of living by doctors, Ruehle has been overcoming hurdles his entire life. He was born blind in one eye and severely nearsighted in the other. He’s also dealt with autism and running has helped himself open up to classmates and the world.

“It’s been a great part of his life, and he’ll have lifelong friends from the teammates and coaches who have cared for him and nurtured him through the process,” his mother, Pam Ruehle said Friday, walking across the infield of JeffCo stadium at the state meet with her son.

As a freshman, Jon worked with several students on the team, and they waited for him at the finish line of a 100-meter dash.

Since then, he’s only grown more independent. He’s been a fixture on both the track team every spring and the cross country team in the fall, and he’s gotten more serious about running over time.

He ran two races at state, a 100 on Thursday and a 200 on Friday. He was happy with his performance in both, he said, but a little disappointed he didn’t run faster in the 200.

His highlight from this season? That was at the Western Slope Junior Varsity meet earlier this month at Eagle Valley High School where he finished his 200 in a personal best time of 29.87 seconds.

That’s a big step forward from his freshman season when he his best time was 38.15.

“I wanted to be faster,” he said of Friday’s race because he knows he can.

He showed similar improvement through the years in the 100, cutting three seconds off his personal best, from 17.95 to 14.34.

Those achievements were certainly something his mom took pride in, but that’s not all she saw in his high school career.

"What's exciting is how much he

