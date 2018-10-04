‘Albatross’ documentary to screen at library Oct. 11

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “Albatross,” a featured documentary at the 2018 International Wildlife Film Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, in Library Hall.

If you go

What: “Albatross” documentary screeningWhen: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11Where: Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library

Artist Chris Jordan traveled on Midway Island in 2009 to photograph the albatrosses that populate this small spot of land in the middle of the Pacific. Little did Jordan know that he would return time and again to Midway on a wildly challenging eight-year odyssey to tell the story of these remarkable birds and what they mean to him.

Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/events for more information.

