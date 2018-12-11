Arian Moore: Let Tipton hear your views on climate change

Diane Mitsch Bush is a supporter of finding solutions to the climate change issues that we are facing in this day and age. More than three out of five voters in Routt County voted for her in the Nov. 6 election.

She lost the race to be our representative to Congress to our current representative Scott Tipton, who in 2015 voted for a resolution that “nullifies the Environmental Protection Agency’s rule published on October 23, 2015, that requires states to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from existing fossil fuel-fired electric generating units (EGUs).”

Rep. Tipton won with a little under 52 percent of the vote in his congressional district. He is now, again, our representative in the U.S. House of Representatives — our man at the table.

I would imagine that some of the people who voted for him are aware of the changes that are happening to our climate. The change in our global temperature and the related changes to our climate are now recognized by our government in the newly released Fourth National Climate Assessment as a condition that is contributed to by our human activities.

I'm certain that most of the people who voted for Diane Mitsch Bush are aware of the

Via:: Steamboat Today